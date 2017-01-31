German Luftwaffe visits Spangdahlem

German air force members are briefed about the engine structure of an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a tour of Hangar 1 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 31, 2017. The German af visited as part of their Advanced Air Mission Control Course, and the group will also visit Buechel AB and Polygone Control Center, Bann, Germany, on the tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dawn M. Weber)

