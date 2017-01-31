(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cutlass Express 2017

    Cutlass Express 2017

    PORT LOUIS, MAURITIUS

    01.31.2017

    Melanie Anne Zimmerman, U.S. Embassy Charge D'Affaires, delivers remarks during the Cutlass Express 2017 opening ceremonies at Port Louis, Mauritius, Jan. 31, 2017. Cutlass Express 2017, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), is designed to improve regional cooperation, maritime domain awareness (MDA) and information sharing practices to increase capabilities of East African and Western Indian Ocean nations to counter illicit maritime activity. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Stumberg)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 07:05
    Photo ID: 3135267
    VIRIN: 170131-N-XT273-076
    Resolution: 4767x3172
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: PORT LOUIS, MU 
