(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SD speaks with press [Image 1 of 2]

    SD speaks with press

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Amber Smith 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis answers questions from the press during a flight to Korea., Feb. 1, 2017. (DOD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 06:46
    Photo ID: 3135265
    VIRIN: 170201-D-SV709-0063
    Resolution: 4193x2791
    Size: 951.59 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD speaks with press [Image 1 of 2], by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    SD speaks with press
    SD departs for Korea and Japan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    secretary of defense
    chaos
    james
    secdef
    E-4B
    jim mattis
    james mattis

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT