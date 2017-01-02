Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis boards a E-4B enroute to Korea and Japan from Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Feb. 1, 2017. (DOD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 06:46
|Photo ID:
|3135262
|VIRIN:
|170201-D-SV709-0032
|Resolution:
|4442x2957
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
This work, SD departs for Korea and Japan [Image 1 of 2], by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
