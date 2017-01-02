Date Taken: 02.01.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 06:46 Photo ID: 3135262 VIRIN: 170201-D-SV709-0032 Resolution: 4442x2957 Size: 1.45 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, SD departs for Korea and Japan [Image 1 of 2], by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.