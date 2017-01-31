(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Small Arms Certification aboard USS Bonhomme Richard [Image 6 of 8]

    Small Arms Certification aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.31.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170201-N-WF272-291 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 1, 2017) Quartermaster Seaman Rachel Dill, from Elgin, Ill., discharges a 9mm pistol during small arms certification on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 06:14
    Photo ID: 3135242
    VIRIN: 170201-N-WF272-291
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Small Arms Certification aboard USS Bonhomme Richard [Image 1 of 8], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Small Arms Certification aboard USS Bonhomme Richard
    Small Arms Certification aboard USS Bonhomme Richard
    Small Arms Certification aboard USS Bonhomme Richard
    Small Arms Certification aboard USS Bonhomme Richard
    Small Arms Certification aboard USS Bonhomme Richard
    Small Arms Certification aboard USS Bonhomme Richard
    Small Arms Certification aboard USS Bonhomme Richard
    Small Arms Certification aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Sasebo
    small arms
    certification
    Pacific
    LHD 6
    Sailors
    flight deck
    USN
    "USS Bonhomme Richard
    BHR
    open fire
    DVIDS Email Import
    #WEAREBHR

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT