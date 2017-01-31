170201-N-WF272-161 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 1, 2017) Quartermaster Seaman Rachel Dill, from Elgin, Ill., fires a 9mm pistol during small arms certification on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Photo ID: 3135239 VIRIN: 170201-N-WF272-161 This work, Small Arms Certification aboard USS Bonhomme Richard [Image 1 of 8], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.