Small Arms Certification aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

170201-N-WF272-109 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 1, 2017) Sailors, stationed aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), participate in small arms certification on the ship's flight deck. Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

