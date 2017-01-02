170201-N-XT039-194 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 01, 2017) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Jessy Millius (Center), from New York, N.Y., undergoes master helmsman training on the bridge of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 06:11 Photo ID: 3135233 VIRIN: 170201-N-XT039-194 Resolution: 3000x1998 Size: 867.78 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Master Helmsman Training [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.