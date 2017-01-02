170201-N-XT039-194 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 01, 2017) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Jessy Millius (Center), from New York, N.Y., undergoes master helmsman training on the bridge of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 06:11
|Photo ID:
|3135233
|VIRIN:
|170201-N-XT039-194
|Resolution:
|3000x1998
|Size:
|867.78 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Master Helmsman Training [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
