    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Master Helmsman Training [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Master Helmsman Training

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.01.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170201-N-XT039-194 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 01, 2017) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Jessy Millius (Center), from New York, N.Y., undergoes master helmsman training on the bridge of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Master Helmsman Training [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

