USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Man Overboard Drill

170201-N-XT039-153 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 01, 2017) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Evert Anderson, from Peoria, Ill., a lookout watchstander, scouts the starboard side waters in search of personnel during a man overboard drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

