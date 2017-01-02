170201-N-XT039-033 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 01, 2017) Seaman Allen C. Knight, from Streetman, Texas, updates crewmembers over the ship’s general announcing system during a man overboard drill aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 06:10
|Photo ID:
|3135227
|VIRIN:
|170201-N-XT039-033
|Resolution:
|3000x1998
|Size:
|731.28 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Man Overboard Drill [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT