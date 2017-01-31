170131-N-VI515-688 ATSUGI, Japan (Jan. 31, 2017) Seaman James Singleton, from Cleveland, loads ammunition into an M16 rifle magazine during a live-fire exercise. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erwin Jacob Villavicencio Miciano/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 03:21
|Photo ID:
|3135103
|VIRIN:
|170131-N-VI515-688
|Resolution:
|4912x7360
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76), JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170131-N-VI515-688 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
