170131-N-VI515-229 ATSUGI, Japan (Jan. 31, 2017) Gunner's Mate 1st Class (SW/AW) John Barkmeyer, from Honolulu, instructs Gunner's Mate Seaman Fox Mulcahy, from Eugene, Oregon, on how to calculate the 9 mm pistol qualification score. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erwin Jacob Villavicencio Miciano/Released)

