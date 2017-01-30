(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    170131-N-VI515-229 [Image 3 of 3]

    170131-N-VI515-229

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76), JAPAN

    01.30.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    170131-N-VI515-229 ATSUGI, Japan (Jan. 31, 2017) Gunner's Mate 1st Class (SW/AW) John Barkmeyer, from Honolulu, instructs Gunner's Mate Seaman Fox Mulcahy, from Eugene, Oregon, on how to calculate the 9 mm pistol qualification score. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erwin Jacob Villavicencio Miciano/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 03:21
    Photo ID: 3135100
    VIRIN: 170131-N-VI515-229
    Resolution: 5919x3326
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76), JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170131-N-VI515-229 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    170131-N-VI515-708
    170131-N-VI515-688
    170131-N-VI515-229

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Ronald Reagan
    9 mm pistol qualification score

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT