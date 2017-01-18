Afghan maintainers level up

An Afghan Air Force C-130 maintenance chief master sergeant trains AAF noncommissioned officers on C-130 maintenance using technical orders at Kabul Air Wing, Afghanistan, Jan. 18, 2017. Maintenance advisors from Train, Advise, Assist Command-Air (TAAC-Air), worked with their AAF counterparts for the past six months to qualify a group of AAF members as level three maintainers. On Jan. 11, 2017, 44 AAF C-130H maintainers were the first in-country trained to graduate and receive their level three certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Veronica Pierce)

