    Afghan maintainers level up [Image 1 of 6]

    Afghan maintainers level up

    KABUL, AFGHANISTAN

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Veronica Pierce 

    438th Air Expeditionary Wing

    An Afghan Air Force C-130 maintenance chief master sergeant trains AAF noncommissioned officers on C-130 maintenance using technical orders at Kabul Air Wing, Afghanistan, Jan. 18, 2017. Maintenance advisors from Train, Advise, Assist Command-Air (TAAC-Air), worked with their AAF counterparts for the past six months to qualify a group of AAF members as level three maintainers. On Jan. 11, 2017, 44 AAF C-130H maintainers were the first in-country trained to graduate and receive their level three certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Veronica Pierce)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 03:21
    Photo ID: 3135099
    VIRIN: 170118-F-YR527-176
    Resolution: 3674x2624
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: KABUL, AF 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghan maintainers level up [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt Veronica Pierce, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

