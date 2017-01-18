Afghan maintainers level up

Tech. Sgt. Brian Evancho, 440th Air Expeditionary Advisory Squadron, C-130 maintenance advisor, a reservist assigned to Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, reviews training with Afghan Air Force counterparts at Kabul Air Wing, Afghanistan, Jan. 18, 2017. On Jan. 11, 2017, a group of 44 AAF C-130H maintainers were the first in-country trained to graduate and receive their level three certification. The maintenance graduates were trained locally by Total Force Airmen assigned to Youngstown ARS, Ohio, and Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Veronica Pierce)

