    Afghan maintainers level up [Image 3 of 6]

    Afghan maintainers level up

    KABUL, AFGHANISTAN

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Veronica Pierce 

    438th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Master Sgt. Steven Ashley, 440th Air Expeditionary Advisory Squadron, C-130 maintenance advisor, assigned to Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., trains Afghan Air Force maintainers on interior systems in a C-130H at Kabul Air Wing, Afghanistan, Jan. 18, 2017. On Jan. 11, 2017, a group of 44 AAF C-130H maintainers were the first in-country trained to graduate and receive their level three certification. The recent graduates were trained by Total Force Airmen who specialize in various maintenance Air Force Specialty Codes from; engine and propulsion, hydraulics, fuel, electrical and environmental, avionics, and crew chief specialist. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Veronica Pierce)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 03:21
    Photo ID: 3135094
    VIRIN: 170118-F-YR527-049
    Resolution: 3598x2570
    Size: 457.08 KB
    Location: KABUL, AF 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghan maintainers level up [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt Veronica Pierce, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Afghan maintainers level up

    AFCENT
    AFRC
    438th AEW
    Resolute Support
    TAAC-Air

