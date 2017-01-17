Tech. Sgt. Chad Conroy, 440th Air Expeditionary Advisory Squadron, C-130 maintenance advisor, a reservist assigned to Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, provides heat for Afghan Air Force maintainers before training at Kabul Air Wing, Afghanistan, Jan. 18, 2017. The AAF received four C-130H models at the beginning of 2014. On Jan. 11, 2017, a group of 44 AAF C-130H maintainers were the first in-country trained to graduate and receive their level three certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Veronica Pierce)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 03:21 Photo ID: 3135093 VIRIN: 170118-F-YR527-033 Resolution: 3598x2570 Size: 468.62 KB Location: KABUL, AF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Afghan maintainers level up [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt Veronica Pierce, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.