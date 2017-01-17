Afghan maintainers level up

Tech. Sgt. Toron Bordain, 440th Air Expeditionary Advisory Squadron, C-130 maintenance advisor, works with his Afghan Air Force counterparts to remove an engine panel for training at Kabul Air Wing, Afghanistan, Jan. 18, 2017. Bordain, an Air Force Reservist out of Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., is part Train, Advise, Assist Command-Air (TAAC-Air), working to develop a professional, capable and sustainable Afghan Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Veronica Pierce)

