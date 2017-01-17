Tech. Sgt. Toron Bordain, 440th Air Expeditionary Advisory Squadron, C-130 maintenance advisor, works with his Afghan Air Force counterparts to remove an engine panel for training at Kabul Air Wing, Afghanistan, Jan. 18, 2017. Bordain, an Air Force Reservist out of Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., is part Train, Advise, Assist Command-Air (TAAC-Air), working to develop a professional, capable and sustainable Afghan Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Veronica Pierce)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 03:21
|Photo ID:
|3135089
|VIRIN:
|170118-F-YR527-020
|Resolution:
|3598x2570
|Size:
|563.8 KB
|Location:
|KABUL, AF
This work, Afghan maintainers level up [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt Veronica Pierce, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
