(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Airmen advise ANA logistical mission [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Airmen advise ANA logistical mission

    KABUL, AFGHANISTAN

    01.28.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, and Marines from Essential Function 5.1.3 prepare for a convoy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan 26, 2017. The advisors provide a vital capability for the ANA and are actively engaged in equipping the fight against terrorism and assisting the ANA in protecting the people of Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jose A. Rodriguez Jr)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 03:11
    Photo ID: 3135086
    VIRIN: 170128-F-FE269-0005
    Resolution: 1836x1080
    Size: 954.23 KB
    Location: KABUL, AF 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Airmen advise ANA logistical mission [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Airmen advise ANA logistical mission
    U.S. Airmen advise ANA logistical mission
    U.S. Airmen advise ANA logistical mission
    U.S. Airmen advise ANA logistical mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Supply
    Kabul
    US
    Advisor
    Relations
    Afghanistan
    ANP
    USAF
    Air Power
    ANA
    Logstics
    Operation Resolute Support
    Trunk Moneky
    DNL

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT