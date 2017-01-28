U.S. Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, and Marines from Essential Function 5.1.3 prepare for a convoy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan 26, 2017. The advisors provide a vital capability for the ANA and are actively engaged in equipping the fight against terrorism and assisting the ANA in protecting the people of Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jose A. Rodriguez Jr)
|01.28.2017
|02.01.2017 03:11
|3135086
|170128-F-FE269-0005
|1836x1080
|954.23 KB
|KABUL, AF
This work, U.S. Airmen advise ANA logistical mission [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
