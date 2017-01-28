U.S. Airmen advise ANA logistical mission

U.S. Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, and Marines from Essential Function 5.1.3 prepare for a convoy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan 26, 2017. The advisors provide a vital capability for the ANA and are actively engaged in equipping the fight against terrorism and assisting the ANA in protecting the people of Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jose A. Rodriguez Jr)

