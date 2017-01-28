U.S. Airmen advise ANA logistical mission

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jamey Shuls, Essential Function 5.1.3 combat advisor, shakes hands with an Afghanistan National Army warehouse supervisor during a discussion about logistics on storage and distribution for significant equipment and supplies in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan 26, 2017. The advisors provide a vital capability for the ANA and are actively engaged in equipping the fight against terrorism and assisting the ANA in protecting the people of Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jose A. Rodriguez Jr)

