U.S. Airmen advise ANA logistical mission

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Charlie Ochoa, Essential Function 5.1.3 superintendent, verifies inventory at a warehouse in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan 26, 2017. The advisors provide a vital capability for the ANA and are actively engaged in equipping the fight against terrorism and assisting the ANA in protecting the people of Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jose A. Rodriguez Jr)

