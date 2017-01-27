(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    82nd Airborne Division [Image 2 of 4]

    82nd Airborne Division

    CAMP SWIFT, MAKHMOUR , IRAQ

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Ian Ryan 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    U.S. Army Sgt. Francisco Calles, a Paratrooper assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, paints the 82nd Airborne Division patch at Camp Swift, Makhmour, Iraq on Jan. 27, 2017. The 2nd BCT, 82nd ABN DIV advise and assist Iraqi security forces in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ian Ryan)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 01:52
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne Division [Image 1 of 4], by CPL Ian Ryan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

