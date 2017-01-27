U.S. Army Sgt. Francisco Calles, a Paratrooper assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, paints the 82nd Airborne Division patch at Camp Swift, Makhmour, Iraq on Jan. 27, 2017. The 2nd BCT, 82nd ABN DIV advise and assist Iraqi security forces in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ian Ryan)

