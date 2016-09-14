NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Sept. 14, 2016) --. Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Recruit Luke Tillis, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), hydrates after general quarters. This ship-wide general quarters drill focused on damage control and emergency responses. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Carter/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 22:57
|Photo ID:
|3134293
|VIRIN:
|160914-N-TF680-090
|Resolution:
|3090x2207
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 160914-N-TF680-090 [Image 1 of 3], by SN Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
