    160914-N-TF680-090

    160914-N-TF680-090

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2016

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Carter 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Sept. 14, 2016) --. Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Recruit Luke Tillis, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), hydrates after general quarters. This ship-wide general quarters drill focused on damage control and emergency responses. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Carter/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2016
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 22:57
    Photo ID: 3134293
    VIRIN: 160914-N-TF680-090
    Resolution: 3090x2207
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 160914-N-TF680-090 [Image 1 of 3], by SN Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GQ
    General Quarters
    Shipyard
    Navy
    Sailors
    PCU Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    First In Class

