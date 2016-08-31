(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    160831-N-TF680-164 [Image 2 of 3]

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2016

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Carter 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    NORFOLK, Va. (August 31, 2016) -- Chief Warrant Officer Fred Fisher, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), receives "Old Glory" during a passing of the flag at Chief Warrant Officer Andrew Davenport's retirement ceremony at Vista Point. Davenport served 30 years in the Navy and served as Ford’s food service officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Carter/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2016
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 22:57
    Photo ID: 3134290
    VIRIN: 160831-N-TF680-164
    Resolution: 3805x2718
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 160831-N-TF680-164 [Image 1 of 3], by SN Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Birthday
    Shipyard
    Davenport
    Navy
    Sailors
    Retirement
    CWO
    Norfolk Naval Base
    FSO
    PCU Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    First In Class
    Vista Point

