160831-N-TF680-164

NORFOLK, Va. (August 31, 2016) -- Chief Warrant Officer Fred Fisher, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), receives "Old Glory" during a passing of the flag at Chief Warrant Officer Andrew Davenport's retirement ceremony at Vista Point. Davenport served 30 years in the Navy and served as Ford’s food service officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Carter/Released)

