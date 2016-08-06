(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    160608-N-TF680-001 [Image 3 of 3]

    160608-N-TF680-001

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2016

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Carter 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (June 08, 2016)
    The sun rises over Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), marking the beginning of the second day of Fast Cruise. Ford is conducting a three-day Fast Cruise to familiarize the crew with the ship's systems for an extended period of time. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Carter/ Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 160608-N-TF680-001 [Image 1 of 3], by SN Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

