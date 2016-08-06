NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (June 08, 2016)
The sun rises over Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), marking the beginning of the second day of Fast Cruise. Ford is conducting a three-day Fast Cruise to familiarize the crew with the ship's systems for an extended period of time. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Carter/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 22:57
|Photo ID:
|3134289
|VIRIN:
|160608-N-TF680-001
|Resolution:
|1555x961
|Size:
|926.38 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 160608-N-TF680-001 [Image 1 of 3], by SN Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
