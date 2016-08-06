NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (June 08, 2016)

The sun rises over Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), marking the beginning of the second day of Fast Cruise. Ford is conducting a three-day Fast Cruise to familiarize the crew with the ship's systems for an extended period of time. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Carter/ Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2016 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 22:57 Photo ID: 3134289 VIRIN: 160608-N-TF680-001 Resolution: 1555x961 Size: 926.38 KB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 160608-N-TF680-001 [Image 1 of 3], by SN Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.