    Patriot North South 17

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Marvin Moore 

    172d Airlift Wing

    Sgt. Marvin Dick, water purification specialist with the 351st Aviation Support Battalion Alpha Company monitoring the water flow into the microfiltration hold tank on the tactical water purification system so it doesn't over flow at Camp Shelby, Hattiesburg, Miss., Jan. 31, 2017. TWPS is capable of producing at 1500 gallons of potable water from afresh water source and 1200 gallons per hourfrom a seawater source (Air National Guard photo by MSgt. Marvin B. Moore/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patriot North South 17, by MSgt Marvin Moore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Patriot North/ South 2017

