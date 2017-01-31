Patriot North South 17

Specialist Mark Hatten, water purification specialist with the 351st Aviation Support Battalion Alpha Company monitoring the reverse osmosis feed tank on the tactical water purification system so it doesn't over flow at Camp Shelby, Hattiesburg, Miss., Jan. 31, 2017. TWPS is capable of producing at 1500 gallons of potable water from afresh water source and 1200 gallons per hourfrom a seawater source (Air National Guard photo by MSgt. Marvin B. Moore/Released)

