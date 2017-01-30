An F-15 Eagle assigned to the 142nd Fighter Wing, launches from the Air Dominance Center during the Sentry Savannah 17-2 exercise, Savannah, Ga., Jan. 30, 2017. Sentry Savannah is a joint aerial combat training exercise hosted by the Georgia Air National Guard, and is the Air National Guard's largest Fighter Integration, air-to-air training exercise encompassing fourth and fifth generation aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shelly Davison, 142nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 21:13
|Photo ID:
|3134279
|VIRIN:
|170130-Z-QV347-217
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
This work, Sentry Savannah 17-2 [Image 1 of 6], by SMSgt Shelly Davison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
