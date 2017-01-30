(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sentry Savannah 17-2 [Image 3 of 6]

    Sentry Savannah 17-2

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shelly Davison 

    142nd Fighter Wing

    Members of the 142nd Fighter Wing participate in the Sentry Savannah 17-2 exercise, Savannah, Ga., Jan. 30, 2017. Sentry Savannah is a joint aerial combat training exercise hosted by the Georgia Air National Guard, and is the Air National Guard's largest Fighter Integration, air-to-air training exercise encompassing fourth and fifth generation aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shelly Davison, 142nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 21:13
    Photo ID: 3134278
    VIRIN: 170130-Z-QV347-176
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sentry Savannah 17-2 [Image 1 of 6], by SMSgt Shelly Davison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air National Guard
    F-15
    142nd Fighter Wing
    U.S. Air Force
    Sentry Savannah

