CP-17 raises tent city in Guatemala

170131-N-YL073-079 (Jan. 31, 2017) PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala - Service members from various commands assemble tents in Puerto Barrios, Guatemala, in support of Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17). The team assembled tents following the mission’s arrival in the country. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shamira Purifoy)

