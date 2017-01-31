(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CP-17 Making Way to the Mission

    GUATEMALA

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class shamira purifoy 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East

    170131-N-WZ792-001 (Jan. 31, 2017) PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala- Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17) arrived in Puerto Barrios, Guatemala, Jan. 30, for its first stop on its three-month humanitarian mission. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 20:50
    Photo ID: 3134244
    VIRIN: 170131-N-WZ792-001
    Resolution: 2500x3333
    Size: 798.3 KB
    Location: GT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CP-17 Making Way to the Mission, by PO2 shamira purifoy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    CP17

