170131-N-WZ792-001 (Jan. 31, 2017) PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala- Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17) arrived in Puerto Barrios, Guatemala, Jan. 30, for its first stop on its three-month humanitarian mission. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 20:50
|Photo ID:
|3134244
|VIRIN:
|170131-N-WZ792-001
|Resolution:
|2500x3333
|Size:
|798.3 KB
|Location:
|GT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CP-17 Making Way to the Mission, by PO2 shamira purifoy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
