SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 30, 2017) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) gets underway from Commander, U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo and passes the moored Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer JS Kongo (DDG 173) on Jan. 30, 2017. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide and rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 3rd Class Zachary S. Horvath/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 19:21
|Photo ID:
|3134222
|VIRIN:
|170130-N-RY519-055
|Resolution:
|3183x2274
|Size:
|709.12 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bonhomme Richard Gets Underway [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Zachary Horvath, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT