Bonhomme Richard Gets Underway

SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 30, 2017) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) gets underway from Commander, U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo and passes the moored Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer JS Kongo (DDG 173) on Jan. 30, 2017. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide and rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 3rd Class Zachary S. Horvath/ Released)

