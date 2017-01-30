(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bonhomme Richard Gets Underway [Image 1 of 2]

    Bonhomme Richard Gets Underway

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Horvath 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 30, 2017) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) gets underway from Commander, U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo and passes the moored Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer JS Kongo (DDG 173) on Jan. 30, 2017. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide and rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 3rd Class Zachary S. Horvath/ Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bonhomme Richard Gets Underway [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Zachary Horvath, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

