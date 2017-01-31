(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    F-35B Lighting II [Image 2 of 3]

    F-35B Lighting II

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Emmanuel Necoechea 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 refuel an F-35B Lighting II at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Jan. 31, 2017. (Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Emmanuel Necoechea/Released)

    This work, F-35B Lighting II [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Emmanuel Necoechea, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton
    MCI-West
    F-35B Lighting II

