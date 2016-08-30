(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Force Development Social Media Cover Art

    UNITED STATES

    08.30.2016

    Photo by Bobbie Camp 

    U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    160830-N-MS174-001 NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 30, 2016) Social media cover art designed to highlight “Force Development,” a U.S. Fleet Forces Command line of effort that integrates all elements to product platforms, systems and Sailors. (U.S. Navy photographic illustration by Bobbie A. Camp/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Force Development Social Media Cover Art, by Bobbie Camp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Hampton Roads
    U.S. Fleet Forces Command
    Norfolk
    Force Development

