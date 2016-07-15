Digital art published in the July/August 2016 issue of the Fires Bulletin on Page 45 to support the article, "Greater than the sum of our parts: The stewardship of alliance." (Digital art by Rick Paape) https://www.dvidshub.net/publication/issues/30015
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 16:45
|Photo ID:
|3133947
|VIRIN:
|160715-O-GO806-074
|Resolution:
|1018x840
|Size:
|242.6 KB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, FB_VCAT_A_USA_digitalart.jpg, by Rickey Paape, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT