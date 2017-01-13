U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexander Colon, 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Operations shop operator and dispatcher, issues vehicles and inspects them for defects Jan. 12, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The 25 operators and dispatchers oversee and issue government vehicles to DOD personnel for official use, as well as operating the vehicles when necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Grace Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 16:41
|Photo ID:
|3133929
|VIRIN:
|170113-F-ZF546-0149
|Resolution:
|3964x2638
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
This work, Vehicle operations keeps mission in gear [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Vehicle operations keeps mission in gear
