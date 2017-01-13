U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexander Colon, 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Operations shop operator and dispatcher, issues vehicles and inspects them for defects Jan. 12, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The 25 operators and dispatchers oversee and issue government vehicles to DOD personnel for official use, as well as operating the vehicles when necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Grace Nichols)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 16:41 Photo ID: 3133929 VIRIN: 170113-F-ZF546-0149 Resolution: 3964x2638 Size: 3.2 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vehicle operations keeps mission in gear [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.