    Vehicle operations keeps mission in gear [Image 3 of 6]

    Vehicle operations keeps mission in gear

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Grace Nichols 

    19th Airlift Wing

    An oil cap is secured on a truck Jan. 12, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. Vehicle Operations shop operators and dispatchers are trained in the basic upkeep of vehicles in order to be proactive against major problems which would require a vehicle to be sent to maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Grace Nichols)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 16:41
    Photo ID: 3133927
    VIRIN: 170113-F-ZF546-0132
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vehicle operations keeps mission in gear [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Vehicle operations keeps mission in gear

    Little Rock Air Force Base
    F
    AMC
    Vehicle operations
    Combat Airlift
    Vehicle opertions

