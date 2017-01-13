Vehicle operations keeps mission in gear

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Vinson Mixon, 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Operations shop operator and dispatcher, checks fluid levels in a vehicle Jan. 12, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. Every vehicle under the care of the Vehicle Operations shop is inspected every seven days to ensure it’s operating at optimum efficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Grace Nichols)

