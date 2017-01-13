U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Smith, 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Operations shop operator and dispatcher, inspects a vehicle before distribution Jan. 12, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. All vehicle operators are certified in driving various vehicles, such as forklifts for moving heavy equipment and tow trucks for retrieving damaged aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Grace Nichols)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 16:41 Photo ID: 3133924 VIRIN: 170113-F-ZF546-0118 Resolution: 3787x2520 Size: 2.82 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vehicle operations keeps mission in gear [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.