    Vehicle operations keeps mission in gear [Image 6 of 6]

    Vehicle operations keeps mission in gear

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Grace Nichols 

    19th Airlift Wing

    A 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Operations shop operator and dispatcher retrieves a vehicle issue packet Jan. 12, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The Vehicle Operations shop is in charge of the dispatch and weekly inspection of government vehicles on base, in addition to driving buses for base tours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Grace Nichols)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 16:41
    Photo ID: 3133922
    VIRIN: 170113-F-ZF546-0106
    Resolution: 3598x2394
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vehicle operations keeps mission in gear [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

