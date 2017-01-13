A 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Operations shop operator and dispatcher retrieves a vehicle issue packet Jan. 12, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The Vehicle Operations shop is in charge of the dispatch and weekly inspection of government vehicles on base, in addition to driving buses for base tours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Grace Nichols)
This work, Vehicle operations keeps mission in gear [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Vehicle operations keeps mission in gear
