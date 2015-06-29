(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Launch Facility recapture exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    Launch Facility recapture exercise

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2015

    Photo by Senior Airman Sahara Fales 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A 91st Security Forces Group member guards a launch facility during an exercise near Donnybrook, N.D., June 29, 2015. Airmen from 219th Security Forces Squadron and 791st Missile Security Forces Squadron worked together to pacify personnel dressed as simulated aggressors and recapture a launch facility. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Sahara L. Fales)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2015
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 15:21
    Photo ID: 3133751
    VIRIN: 150629-F-DN236-043
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Launch Facility recapture exercise [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Sahara Fales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Minot
    Security Forces
    defender
    Launch facility

