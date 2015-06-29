(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Launch facility recapture exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    Launch facility recapture exercise

    MINOT AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2015

    Photo by Senior Airman Sahara Fales 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    91st Security Forces Group members secure a launch facility during an exercise near Donnybrook, N.D., June 29, 2015. After suppressing personnel acting as simulated aggressors, Airmen participating in the exercise set up a secure perimeter and conducted thorough sweeps of the area. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Sahara L. Fales)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2015
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 15:21
    Photo ID: 3133750
    VIRIN: 150629-F-DN236-027
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: MINOT AFB, ND, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Launch facility recapture exercise [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Sahara Fales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ICBM
    Defenders
    Minot AFB
    Launch Facility

    • LEAVE A COMMENT