91st Security Forces Group members secure a launch facility during an exercise near Donnybrook, N.D., June 29, 2015. After suppressing personnel acting as simulated aggressors, Airmen participating in the exercise set up a secure perimeter and conducted thorough sweeps of the area. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Sahara L. Fales)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2015
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 15:21
|Photo ID:
|3133750
|VIRIN:
|150629-F-DN236-027
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|MINOT AFB, ND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Launch facility recapture exercise [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Sahara Fales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT