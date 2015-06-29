91st Security Forces Group members secure a launch facility during an exercise near Donnybrook, N.D., June 29, 2015. Airmen from 219th Security Forces Squadron and 791st Missile Security Forces Squadron worked together to apprehend personnel dressed as simulated aggressors and recapture a launch facility. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Sahara L. Fales)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2015
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 15:21
|Photo ID:
|3133749
|VIRIN:
|150629-F-DN236-007
|Resolution:
|3134x4257
|Size:
|780.67 KB
|Location:
|MINOT AFB, ND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Launch facility recapture exercise [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Sahara Fales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT