    Let the welding begin

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dhaimiah Williams, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology technician, uses an arbor cut-off to grind a weld flat on a piece of aluminum at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 31, 2017. Airmen assigned to the 20th EMS metals tech lab ensure that all equipment, including F-16CM Fighting Falcon parts, entering the lab meet all safety and structure specifications. Once specifications have been met, the parts are then returned to the providing unit for installation and use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 14:56
    Photo ID: 3133684
    VIRIN: 170131-F-MP604-011
    Resolution: 3180x2116
    Size: 904.99 KB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Let the welding begin, by A1C Christopher Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    #ACC
    #Airman
    #ShawAFB
    #20EMS
    #MetalsTech

