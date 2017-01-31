Let the welding begin

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dhaimiah Williams, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology technician, uses an arbor cut-off to grind a weld flat on a piece of aluminum at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 31, 2017. Airmen assigned to the 20th EMS metals tech lab ensure that all equipment, including F-16CM Fighting Falcon parts, entering the lab meet all safety and structure specifications. Once specifications have been met, the parts are then returned to the providing unit for installation and use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

