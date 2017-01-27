U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cody George, 60th Aerial Port Squadron, Travis Air Force Base Calif., poses for a photo with Chief Master Sgt. Steven Nichols, 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief, during a Works with Airmen program event at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 27, 2017. The program involves wing leadership interacting with Airmen to get a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 14:49
|Photo ID:
|3133660
|VIRIN:
|170127-F-LI975-0268
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Works with Airmen Program [Image 1 of 17], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
