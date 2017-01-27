U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cody George, 60th Aerial Port Squadron, Travis Air Force Base Calif., explains his duties to Chief Master Sgt. Steven Nichols, 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief, during a Works with Airmen program event at Travis Jan. 27, 2017. The program involves wing leadership interacting with Airmen to get a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 14:49 Photo ID: 3133653 VIRIN: 170127-F-LI975-0207 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 1.78 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Works with Airmen Program [Image 1 of 17], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.