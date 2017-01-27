U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cody George, 60th Aerial Port Squadron and Chief Master Sgt. Steven Nichols, 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief, climb the stairs of a C-5M Super Galaxy during a Works with Airmen program event at Travis Air Force Base Calif., Jan. 27, 2017. The program involves wing leadership interacting with Airmen to get a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)

Date Posted: 01.31.2017
Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Works with Airmen Program [Image 1 of 17], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.