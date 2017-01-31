Robert M. Lightfoot Jr., right, acting administrator of NASA, places a wreath at the Space Shuttle Challenger and Space Shuttle Columbia Memorials in Arlington National Cemetery during NASA’s Day of Remembrance, Jan. 31, 2017, in Arlington, Va. NASA says in a statement, “As we do every year at this time, today the entire NASA Family pauses for a Day of Remembrance to reflect on the legacy and memory of our colleagues who have lost their lives advancing the frontiers of exploration.” (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Larue/Arlington National Cemetery/released)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 13:56
|Photo ID:
|3133556
|VIRIN:
|170131-A-DR853-935
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|7.42 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NASA Day of Remembrance in Arlington National Cemetery [Image 1 of 5], by Rachel Larue, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
