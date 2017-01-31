NASA Day of Remembrance in Arlington National Cemetery

Robert M. Lightfoot Jr., right, acting administrator of NASA, places a wreath at the Space Shuttle Challenger and Space Shuttle Columbia Memorials in Arlington National Cemetery during NASA’s Day of Remembrance, Jan. 31, 2017, in Arlington, Va. NASA says in a statement, “As we do every year at this time, today the entire NASA Family pauses for a Day of Remembrance to reflect on the legacy and memory of our colleagues who have lost their lives advancing the frontiers of exploration.” (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Larue/Arlington National Cemetery/released)

