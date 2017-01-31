(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NASA Day of Remembrance in Arlington National Cemetery

    NASA Day of Remembrance in Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Rachel Larue 

    Arlington National Cemetery

    Robert M. Lightfoot Jr., right, acting administrator of NASA, and family representatives place wreaths on the gravesites of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Virgil Grissom and U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Roger Chaffee in Arlington National Cemetery during NASA’s Day of Remembrance, Jan. 31, 2017, in Arlington, Va. NASA says in a statement, “As we do every year at this time, today the entire NASA Family pauses for a Day of Remembrance to reflect on the legacy and memory of our colleagues who have lost their lives advancing the frontiers of exploration.” (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Larue/Arlington National Cemetery/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 13:56
    Photo ID: 3133544
    VIRIN: 170131-A-DR853-878
    Resolution: 5554x3707
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NASA Day of Remembrance in Arlington National Cemetery [Image 1 of 5], by Rachel Larue, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Va.
    Virginia
    NASA
    Arlington National Cemetery
    Arlington
    ANC
    Day of Remembrance

