NASA Day of Remembrance in Arlington National Cemetery

Robert M. Lightfoot Jr., right, acting administrator of NASA, and family representatives place wreaths on the gravesites of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Virgil Grissom and U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Roger Chaffee in Arlington National Cemetery during NASA’s Day of Remembrance, Jan. 31, 2017, in Arlington, Va. NASA says in a statement, “As we do every year at this time, today the entire NASA Family pauses for a Day of Remembrance to reflect on the legacy and memory of our colleagues who have lost their lives advancing the frontiers of exploration.” (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Larue/Arlington National Cemetery/released)

