Robert M. Lightfoot Jr., right, acting administrator of NASA, gives remarks at the Space Shuttle Challenger and Space Shuttle Columbia Memorials in Arlington National Cemetery during NASA’s Day of Remembrance, Jan. 31, 2017, in Arlington, Va. NASA says in a statement, “As we do every year at this time, today the entire NASA Family pauses for a Day of Remembrance to reflect on the legacy and memory of our colleagues who have lost their lives advancing the frontiers of exploration.” (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Larue/Arlington National Cemetery/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 13:56 Photo ID: 3133541 VIRIN: 170131-A-DR853-860 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 11.24 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NASA Day of Remembrance in Arlington National Cemetery [Image 1 of 5], by Rachel Larue, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.